Balance of non-gov't loan given to companies, population up 0.7 percent in April

The balance of the non-government credit granted by credit institutions went up 0.7 percent (0.2 percent in real terms), in April 2018, compared to March 2018, up to the level of 238.381 billion lei, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), sent to AGEPRRES on Friday.

In March, the non-government credit increased by 1.4 percent as opposed to February.Loans given in LEI has increased by 1.3 percent (0.8 percent in real terms), as opposed to March, considering that loans granted to households and population went up by 1.5 percent, up to 85.56 billion lei, the the ones given out to companies marked an advance of 1.2 percent, to 67.073 billion lei.On the other hand, foreign currency loans have gone down by 0.4 percent (expressed in euro, foreign currency loans went down 0.4 percent), in April, as compared to the previous month, due to a drop of 1 percent of loans granted to households (40.123 billion lei) and also due to the growth of companies by 0.3 percent (45.62 billion lei).Compared to April 2017, the non-governmental loan recorded a growth of 6.8 percent (1.5 percent in real terms), on account of the increase by 16.2 percent of the component in lei (10.4 percent in real terms) and the decrease by 6.7 percent of the foreign currency component expressed in lei (expressed in euro, foreign currency loans went down 9.2 percent).Loans in lei, granted to households, went up by 23.4 percent in April 2017, while loans for companies increased by 8.1 percent.In respect to the non-governmental loans, expressed in foreign currency, households loans have gone down by 10.8 percent, and those for companies by 2.8 percent.On the other hand, the governmental loan increased, last month, by 1.8 percent against March 2018, up to 100.781 billion lei. On April 30 2018, the governmental loan increased by 0.9 percent (-4.1 percent in real terms) as opposed to April 30 2017.In this context, the ROBOR index for three months, based on which they calculate loans in lei with floating interest, continued to grow this week on the interbank market, reaching Thursday, to 2.79 percent per year, from 2.77 percent per year that was recorded on Wednesday, according to BNR data.A higher value was recorded on October 14 2014, when it reached 2.89 percent per year.According to BNR data, at the beginning of the year, the ROBOR stood at 2.05 percent, given that during the same period of last year the index was 0.91 percent per year.In respect to the 6-month ROBOR index, used in calculating mortgages, it went up to 2.92 percent from 2.89 percent per year. Also, the 9-month ROBOR index, which represents the interest rate paid for loans in lei drawn by commercial banks from other commercial banks went up 0.4 percentage points, to 2.98 percent per year, and the 12-month ROBOR index went up to 3.03 percent per year, from 3.01 per year, on Wednesday.