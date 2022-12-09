Banking industry is also financing Romania, not only offering loans to make a profit (ARB)

The banking industry is not only offering loans to make a profit, but is also the financier of Romania, said on Friday, during the debate "Learned Lessons in Crises Times A Global Puzzle", the executive president of the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB), Florin Danescu, told Agerpres.

"If we look at it this way, suddenly the perception of someone giving credit to make a profit changes massively. Perhaps we should realize that this industry that finances a country, if it is attacked including through fake news, perceptions, the implementation of false perceptions, the constant creation of highly effective conspiracy theories, otherwise perhaps the main strategic sources must include funding. It seems logical to me, because no project works without funding. One of the main risks we've faced galore so far and we'll face in the future, from the perspective of the banking industry, is about the resurgence that was talked about earlier, the image that they're bringing into discussion and how maybe from the east, less from the west, it would be very effective to create a strong confidence gap between the public, society, the economy and the financier. I think it's ultra-effective, from this black perspective, to create this distrust, because if we keep talking about this constant theory, about the fact that we would be a colony as a country of others, only then would we become a colony, the moment you run out of funding. However, we are talking about a situation in which Romania places itself, unfortunately, at the tail end of the platoon in Europe from the perspective of financial intermediation, i.e. a little credit relative to the Gross Domestic Product," Danescu said.

According to the ARB president, there is now a media concern to bring to the fore the profit recorded by the banking industry, saying that "the profit of the banking industry has increased compared to last year by two figures, below 20%."