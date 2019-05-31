Banking system makes profit of 1.84 bn lei in Q1

The banking system made a profit of 1.84 billion lei (over EUR 391 million) in the first quarter of this year, and the net assets amounted to 451.9 billion lei, according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

According to BNR data, 24 out of 34 banks made a profit in the first quarter of the year, and 10 were at a loss.

Net interest income and commissions earned by banks in the first quarter amounted to 4.612 billion lei.

The rate of non-performing loans, as defined by the European Banking Authority, was 4.9pct.

Banks had 5,089 units and 53,754 employees in the first quarter of this year.