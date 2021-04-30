Barna, after death of ALDE president: A friend to Romania and USR PLUS

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna stated, on Friday, after hearing of the death of the ALDE Party, Hans van Baalen, that he was a friend to Romania and to Save Romania Union (USR PLUS), adding that the meetings with him were synonymous with one of the most important stages of the party's political maturity.

"Today I received a sad information - the death of Hans van Baalen, the President of ALDE Europe, a fighter for European liberal values and a friend to Romania and USR PLUS," wrote Dan Barna on his Facebook page.

He added that these meetings "were synonymous with one of the most important stages of the political maturity," of the formation.

"For me, for us, USR PLUS, President Hans van Baalen and the meetings with him were synonymous with one of the most important stages of our political maturity, the entry into the ALDE Europe family, in the Renew Europe group and together with people who treasure the European values and principles more than anything else. I thank Mr. Hans van Baalen for all he did for European liberalism and for the objective of bringing more Europe for European citizens," said the deputy PM.