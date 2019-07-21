 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Barna and Ciolos were proposed to USR, PLUS leaderships to candidate in presidential elections, PM office respectively

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Dan Barna Dacian Cioloș Barna Cioloș

The candidacy of Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna, in the presidential elections, together with that of PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos for Prime Minister office were proposed to the leaderships of the USR and PLUS. 


PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos announced on Sunday, in a press conference, that an agreement was reached for establishing a political alliance that would allow the USR and his party to participate together in the presidential, local and parliamentary elections. 

He mentioned that it is an agreement of principle which will be subjected to the approval of both parties' leaderships. According to Ciolos, through this agreement, it was also agreed that the USR and PLUS shall have joint candidates in the presidential, local and parliamentary elections.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.