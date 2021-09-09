Barna: Dismissal of prefects, secretaries of state proposed by USR PLUS - contradictory gesture of PM Citu

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Co-Chairman Dan Barna said on Thursday, referring to the dismissal of the prefects and secretaries of state proposed by his party, that it is a "contradictory gesture" of Prime Minister Florin Citu, who sends "false messages" according to which he would like agreement with USR PLUS.

He said the solution to the situation was a new prime minister.

"The solution is a new prime minister and thus this coalition can work. It is the only option for USR PLUS through which this coalition could move forward," Barna added, Agerpres informs.

Dan Barna mentioned that Florin Citu said that the speed of the vaccination campaign is being sabotaged by USR PLUS, which has nothing to do with reality.

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that he had approved the dismissal of 14 prefects and 28 sub-prefects.