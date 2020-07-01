Barna: Government's economic recovery plan - subsidies, old ideas, populism

The Government's economic recovery plan includes subsidies, "old ideas and a bit of populism," Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna said on Wednesday.

"The Government's economic recovery plan. Subsidies + old ideas and a bit of populism. On whose money? The good part - it's good that there is still a plan that can be worked on. Romania needs a vision that will limit the crisis or at least to ensure the conditions for a speedy recovery The less good part: a lot of subsidies. Almost no criteria. As it looks now, this plan is a real National Local Development Program on steroids. Where does all this money come from? The metaphor with money from helicopter is adequate, the problem is that we don't see helicopters full of money anywhere above Romania," Barna wrote on Facebook.He claims that "some of the proposals are in fact a reheated soup, some of which are downright toxic," such as inventing a state investment fund and a state-owned bank.The USR leader also says that "a lot of investments are announced", some being "SF".The Government launched the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan on Wednesday.