Barna hopes Bucharest Mayor, USR PLUS councilors reach consensus regarding Bucharest budget adoption

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of the USR PLUS Alliance, stated that he hopes the Bucharest City General Mayor, Nicusor Dan, and the USR PLUS councilors reach a consensus regarding the adoption of the Bucharest City budget, mentioning that, if necessary, he will get involved in the mediation process.

"I hope that the General Mayor and my colleagues reach a consensus, if it's necessary, I will be involved in mediating. The drawing up of a budget must be an agreement between those who support the General Mayor in each city in part. It's a natural thing, the debates will continue, I have no doubt we will have a budget," Barna mentioned on Wednesday, before entering the coalition meeting.

He added that the drawing up of a budget is done through the agreement of the interested parties, and what has happened in the sitting to adopt the Bucharest City budget shows that "no forcefulness, on one side or the other, will generate any result."

"My colleagues have already communicated the aspects on which discussions will continue, I repeat, the drawing up of a budget is done through the agreement of the interested parties. What happened today shows that no forcefulness, on one side or the other, will generate any result. The sooner we sit down at the dialogue table, the simpler everything will be. Bacau City does not have a budget either, there are several localities in the country where majorities are still being formed, the budget is being discussed," said the USR PLUS leader.

In this context, Barna said he had on Sunday a discussion with Nicusor Dan, regarding the budget of the Bucharest City Hall, adding that he relayed to him that he is willing to mediate, if necessary.