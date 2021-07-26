Barna: Inside PNL there is a competition of who deals more blows to USR PLUS

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Monday that there is currently a competition inside the National Liberal Party (PNL) of who deals more blows the Save Romania Union - Party of Freedom, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) alliance, noting that, at the moment his party is in a coalition that has been voted by Parliament and, as long as there is a majority to support the government, he will respect whatever decision the Liberals make in Congress.

"There is nothing much to comment on the fact that inside PNL there is a competition of who deals more blows to USR PLUS. That is something that we can all see. I am waiting for this 'super September' to pass in which all three parties have elections and then we should take a closer look at the agenda and the reforms therein. Beyond that, there is campaign rhetoric, "he explained, when asked about Cristian Ghinea's claims that USR PLUS could get out of governance given the attacks by PNL leaders on Dan Barna in the context of the PNL Congress convention.

"I have said it several times and I will answer you now. The simplest thing would be to get out of the government, only that the Romanians who gave USR PLUS credit and sent us to the Romanian government and parliament, with our weigh, asked us to come and fight for Romania. As long as there is a solution, as long as I believe and we believe that we can contribute to the change we desperately need as a country we will continue to lead this fight," Barna added, Agerpres informs.

He pointed out that USR PLUS is in a coalition that was voted in by Parliament.

"From the perspective of USR PLUS, we are in a coalition that has taken up an agenda endorsed by a parliamentary majority. As long as these things do not change, as long as there is a parliamentary majority to support this government, we will respect any outcome to be decided by PNL on its national leader and we will continue governing. (...) As far as I know, the convention of a party does not mean a motion of censure against the government we are in," said the deputy prime minister asked if he takes into account sitting down at the negotiating table with PNL after the party's Congress convention, if changing the composition of the government were suggested.

According to Barna, some of the reforms taken up by the coalition are "further away" and others are "closer". "SIIJ is close, we just have to find the strength to give the go-ahead for its disbandment. We have agreed inside the coalition that we will approach some after September, after the three parties will have new validated or renewed leaderships and from that moment we will take each of them and we will put a schedule on the table," the USR PLUS co-chair explained.