Barna to PM Citu: You could have been Superman, but you chose to be a boring Florin Citu

In a plenary sitting of Parliament on Tuesday, Save Romania Union (USR) lawmaker Dan Barna reprimanded Prime Minister Florin Citu for preferring to be a "brake" on the government agenda that was supposed to get Romania out of the crisis instead of being "a reform-minded prime minister."

"You could have been the reform-minded prime minister that this country desperately needs, but you preferred to play the role of being the brake on the government agenda that was supposed to get us out of the crisis. And, yes, you could have been the hero of the pandemic, but you chose this relaxed irresponsibility to explain to the Romanians this summertime that the fourth wave [of the COVID-19 pandemic] is none of their business. You cynically sacrificed political stability in order to obtain a handful of votes in your party. You had a serious vaccination campaign to steer. You have screwed up royally and held a convention instead with 5,000 people, after which you announced the restrictions," Barna told a debate on a motion of censure tabled by the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Citu government.

According to Barna, Citu destroyed the governing coalition.

"You have destroyed a coalition with a huge capital of trust and the hope that we could get rid of the pandemic faster. You had practically everything at your disposal, you had the votes of the people, you had our good faith and you had a mandate to put this country on the right track. But you chose to be a boring Florin Citu," added Barna.