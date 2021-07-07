Barna: USR PLUS rejects any initiative to withdraw file on Rosia Montana from UNESCO

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Wednesday that Save Romania Union - Unity, Freedom and Solidarity (USR PLUS) rejects any initiative, from whatever direction it may come, to withdraw the file on Rosia Montana from UNESCO, Agerpres informs.

"There is a discussion of Rosia Montana. A memorandum was presented to the Government from the Ministry of Finance. Rosia Montana's listing at UNESCO in no way blocks the Romanian state for possible future projects when the technology improves or should one become functional for the environment. Therefore, the listing at UNESCO does not prevent us as a Romanian state from still having control over that area's legislation, because UNESCO does not block anything, UNESCO only provides protection and prestige to a unique area in the world," Barna said at the Parliament Palace after the governing coalition meeting.