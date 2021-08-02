BCR records net profit worth 690.8 million RON in H1, 38.5 pct increase

The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has recorded a net profit worth 690.8 million RON (140 milion euro) in the first half of this year, an increase of 38.5 pct over 498.9 million RON (103.6 million euro) in the similar period of last year, following the improved operational performance mainly on the backdrop of a larger volume of business, but also allotting lower risk costs.

According to the financial results on the first six months of 2021, sent on Monday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the operational result improved by 12.7 pct, up to 1.012 billion RON (206.6 million euro), from 898.2 million RON (186.5 million euro), in the first half of 2020, on the backdrop of larger operational income and reduced operational expenses.

The rate of non-performing credits stood at 4.3 pct in June 2021, slightly reduced over 4.5 pct in December 2020, Agerpres informs.

The credits and advances granted to clients increased by 4.3 pct up to 44.873 billion RON (9.106 billion euro) on June 30, 2021, supported by increases both in retail crediting (+3 pct since December 2020), as well as corporate crediting (+5.1 pct over December 2020).

The newly-granted financing for companies active in Romania clocked in at 2.6 billion RON in Q1 2021, of which 37 pct represent investment credits.

Deposits from customers decreased by 0.3 pct down to 64.713 billion RON (13.132 billion euro) at June 30, 2021. Retail deposits increased by 1.7 pct over December 2020, while corporate deposits decreased by 4.9 pct over December 31, 2020.

According to the document remitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the Bank supports the digitization of SMEs at the European level, being the only company in Romania recognized by the European Commission in the Digital Mentors-Volunteers project, by which 36 BCR volunteers are mentoring 58 start-ups and NGOs in Romania to increase their degree of digitization.