Beretta Holding, Plopeni Mechanical Plant to sign memorandum of understanding on Monday

Beretta Holding and Plopeni S.A. Mechanical Plant, a branch of CN Romarm SA, are set to sign a memorandum of understanding at the Economy Ministry headquarters on Monday.

The memorandum will be signed in the presence of the Minister of Economy, Niculae Badalau, by Franco Gussalli Beretta, President of Beretta Holding and Tiberiu Alexandru Pirvu, general manager of the Plopeni Mechanical Plant.

Invited to participate in this event were Minister of National Defence Gabriel-Beniamin Les, Minister of Interior Carmen Dan, and Italian Ambassador in Bucharest Marco Giugi.

AGERPRES