Bill amending Criminal Procedure Code clears Chamber of Deputies, all amendments rejected

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday by a vote of 168 to 75 and 20 abstentions the bill amending the Criminal Procedure Code in the government's version, rejecting all amendments, including those introduced by the Senate.

Among others, the bill introduces a new article, which sparked controversy, regarding the records made during specific intelligence collecting activities.

In the adopted wording, "recordings resulting from specific intelligence collecting activities that presuppose restricting the exercise of certain fundamental human rights or freedoms can be used as evidence in the criminal process if their content reveals data or information about the preparation or the perpetration of several crimes and the legal provisions regulating the way of obtaining such records were observed".

The crimes targeted in this case are those against national security provided for by the Criminal Code and special laws, drug and weapon trafficking, human trafficking, acts of terrorism, money laundering, forgery of coins or other values, forgery of electronic payment instruments, blackmail, rape, deprivation of liberty, tax evasion, corruption crimes, crimes against the financial interests of the European Union, crimes committed through computer systems or means of electronic communication, or other crimes punishable by law with jail sentences of 7 years or more.

The legal provisions that regulate the way of obtaining such records must also be respected. The legality of the order authorizing the respective activities, of the warrant issued on its basis, of the way the warrant is carried out and the resulting recordings shall be verified in the pre-trial chamber procedure by the pre-trial chamber judge of the court having first instance jurisdiction in this case, the adopted bill also provides.

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu declared before the vote that he supports this project.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body on this matter.