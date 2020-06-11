Bill extending office tenure of local elected officials lodged with Parliament

A bill extending the office tenure of local elected officials was submitted to Parliament on Thursday, according to Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Robert Cazanciuc."The bill was submitted this morning. We will have a meeting of the Standing Bureau today and we will probably have a plenary sitting of the Senate tomorrow,' said Cazanciuc, at the PSD headquarters.
The bill says that the current office tenures of the mayors, the general mayor of Bucharest, as well as chairs of county councils, local councils, the General Council of Bucharest and the county councils are extended until November 1, 2020.
"The date of the elections to the public administrations in 2020 shall be set by organic law, at least 60 days before the voting," reads the bill.