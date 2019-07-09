Birchall on GRECO reports: When you are in a club you need to observe rules

Minister of Justice Ana Birchall on Tuesday stated, while referring to the recommendations of the GRECO reports in Romania, that "one needs to observe the rules when joining a club."

The Ministry of Justice on Tuesday, 11.00 am, published the two reports of the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) regarding Romania.

When asked by the journalists if the recommendations of the GRECO reports should become mandatory, Birchall said: "You know that when, as a general rule, you are in a club, to say so, you need to observe the rules. But for the recommendations in the GRECO report allow me to give you my opinion after they are published."

The reports are published simultaneously in Romanian and English on the Web pages of the Minister of Justice (ww.just.ro) and GRECO (www.coe.int/greco).