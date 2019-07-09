 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Birchall on GRECO reports: When you are in a club you need to observe rules

facebook.com
ana birchall

Minister of Justice Ana Birchall on Tuesday stated, while referring to the recommendations of the GRECO reports in Romania, that "one needs to observe the rules when joining a club."

The Ministry of Justice on Tuesday, 11.00 am, published the two reports of the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) regarding Romania.

When asked by the journalists if the recommendations of the GRECO reports should become mandatory, Birchall said: "You know that when, as a general rule, you are in a club, to say so, you need to observe the rules. But for the recommendations in the GRECO report allow me to give you my opinion after they are published."

The reports are published simultaneously in Romanian and English on the Web pages of the Minister of Justice (ww.just.ro) and GRECO (www.coe.int/greco).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.