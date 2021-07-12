Biro Rozalia: Death of ambassador George Ciamba - a great loss for Romanian diplomacy

The death of ambassador George Ciamba represents a "great" loss for the Romanian diplomacy, the head of the foreign affairs committee of the Deputies Chamber, Biro Rozalia, said on Monday.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise, much too early, of the ambassador George Ciamba. We bid farewell to a special man, a great professional, who dedicated his entire career to our country's interests, for which he was recognized and appreciated, at home and by the international community. His Excellency, who was Romania's ambassador to Greece, through his diplomatic activity that spanned three decades, substantially contributed to the important moments of Romania's Euro-Atlantic journey, among which I want to mention the successful coordination of our country's mandate at the presidency of the Council of the European Union. This is a great loss for the Romanian diplomacy," reads a press release of the committee, signed by Biro Rozalia.

On behalf of the foreign affairs committee of the Deputies Chamber, she sent sincere condolences to the mourning family and all those who were close to him, Agerpres informs.