Black Friday 2019: Number of online card transactions increases 90 pct (payment processor)

The number of online transactions rose by around 90 pct until November 15, 2019, when the majority of economic operators ran the Black Friday campaign, and the average sum spent was approximately 300 RON, a decrease of around 10 pct over 2018, according to an electronic payment processor.

The biggest transaction processed by Netopia Payments in the reference period was of around 44,000 RON and was the payment of an order in the home&deco category.

"Romanians took full advantage of the reductions applied by merchants in this edition of the Black Friday campaign. Many of them chose payment online by card, matter that can be observed in the substantial increase of the number of transactions processed, nearly double over last year," declared Antonio Eram, CEO and founder of Netopia Payments.

According to the data of the payment processor, nearly 55 pct of the total transactions in the Black Friday 2019 campaign were done on mobile devices, nearly 5 pct less than a usual day, which shows the tendency according to which, on Black Friday, a large part of Romanians keep preferring the desktop for a quicker accessing of the special offers of stores.

At the same time, given the considerable increase in the volume of transactions, the number of those who chose to shop on Black Friday on mobile devices increased by 60 pct compared to the previous edition.

"Netopia Payments is the largest processor of electronic payments on the local market, a 100 pct company. Presently, over 8,000 economic operators use the NETOPIA services and solutions: mobile payments, online transactions with bank cards, Bitcoin or by SMS," the release also shows