Black Sea region security, analyzed by representatives of Defence Chief of Staff and JFCNP

Aspects regarding the security in the Black Sea region were analyzed on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Multinational Division South-East command, by the Defence Chief of Staff, lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu and the chief of the Allied Joint Force Command Naples, admiral Robert Burke, on the occasion of the participation of NATO official in the Noble Blueprint 21 exercise.

The exercise is organized by the Allied Joint Force Command Naples (JFCNP) in Romania, during the period of October 26-28.

The representatives of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informed through a press release that within the meeting the two officials talked about the security situation in the Black Sea region, evaluated the training level of this year, also analyzing the stage of implementing NATO measures of increasing the reaction and deterrent capacity in the South part of the allied Eastern flank.

Lieutenant-general Daniel Petrescu appreciated the cooperation between JFCNP and the allied structures deployed on the national territory, as well as the collaboration between JFCNP and the Joint Force Command in Romania, during common training activities.

The schedule of the visit of admiral Robert Burke also contains the execution of land and air reconnaisance missions in the Eastern part of the country, visits to allied defensive architecture units in our country and talks with Romanian and allied military that follow the synchronization of actions within the national plan with those from the allied framework.

According to MApN, the Noble Blueprint 21 exercise, led by commander of the JFNCP, admiral Robert P. Burke (USA), will end in Constanta, thus marking the importance of ensuring the security and stability in the Black Sea region, by consolidating collective defence posture of NATO states on the Eastern flank.