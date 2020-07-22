Blue Air announces temporary cancellation of flights to/from Stockholm and Tel Aviv

Blue Air announced the cancellation of the flights to/from Stockholm (ARN), until August 15, after a decision of the authorities to extend the national state of alert and ban all flights to/from countries outside "the Green Area" mentioned in the list issued by the National Centre for Emergency Situations.

Moreover, after the authorities in Israel decided to prolong the suspension of the Israel-Romania flights, Blue Air will cancel all flights on the Bucharest-Tel Aviv route, until August 31, including."Depending on the updated of the list of countries in the "Green Area," Blue Air will continue to update the status of its flights," reads a press release of this company sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.Blue Air offers its passengers affected by these cancellations the possibility to rebook their flight free of charge in the next 7 days since the cancellation of the direct flight on the flublueair.com Website or through an e-mail sent to the address zbor.anulat@blueair.aero."In the event that this won't happen in the said period, Blue Air will automatically transfer the counter-value of the ticket on the Blue Wallet electronic wallet of the person who bought the ticket in the first place, with the money to be used within 2 years to buy tickets for any other destination of Blue Air," mentions the release.Blue Air is the largest Romanian airline in terms of the number of passengers. The company has a team of more than 1,000 professionals and operates Boeing 737 types of aircraft.In 15 years of activity, Blue Air transported more than 30 million passengers and flied more than 340 million kilometers. The company is certified IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and it's a full member of IATA.