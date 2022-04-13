Blue Air company opens new base in Iasi, operating flights towards 11 new destinations

The representatives of Blue Air operator have announced on Wednesday that they are opening up a a new base at northeastern Iasi International Airport, the fourth in Romania, placing two aircraft and operating flights towards 11 new destinations.

The number of routes operated by Blue Air, the largest ultra low-cost airline in Romania, will reach 13.

According to the company representatives, the new base in Iasi will carry out 46 flights per week in the summer of 2022, 11 direct routes and 12 connecting flights, at affordable rates. The new routes will be towards Brussels, Barcelona, Paris, Dublin, London, Dusseldorf, Munich, Rome, Heraklion, Mykonos, Zakynthos.

"We are delighted to announce our new base in Iasi, which will offer an increased connectivity through its two aircraft positioned in Iasi, 46 weekly flights and 11 new routes, connecting Iasi with key destinations, such as London, Paris, Dublin, Barcelona, Dusseldorf, Brussels, throughout the year. Blue Air is committed in continuing to consolidate its position in Iasi by extending its network to 25 destinations and by positioning 4 Boeing 737-MAX-8 aircraft during the summer of 2023. To celebrate, today we are carrying out the campaign of "Buy one ticket and receive one for free", available for minimum 2 people who are traveling from and to Iasi," said Krassimir Tanev, the commercial director of Blue Air, Agerpres.ro informs.

The general director of Iasi Airport, Romeo Vatra, gave assurance that there is a full openness for a better and long-standing collaboration. He also declared that the airport ended the month of March with 120,000 passengers, a higher number than the one registered prior to the pandemic, registering 220,000 passengers during the first trimester of the year, and with the contribution of Blue Air it could exceed 1 million passengers at the end of the year.

"The growth of the Blue Air base in 2023 will be done at the same time with extending the airport infrastructure, when we will benefit from a double operating capacity through the new T4 Terminal and we will become even more attractive for companies and passengers. Blue Air is our traditional partner, and collaboration relies on trust," said the general director of Iasi Int'l Airport.

The chairman of the Iasi County Council, Costel Alexe, appreciated the growth and diversification of number of flights at Iasi International Airport.