Blue Air opens eight new flight routes from Romania, this summer

The airline Blue Air announces the launch of eight new flight routes from the airports in Bucharest, Iasi and Bacau, starting this summer.

According to a Blue Air's press release issued on Thursday for AGERPRES, from Bucharest, the route to Munich will be inaugurated on June 15, with four flights a week, and on June 16 the first Blue Air aircraft will take off from Iasi to Verona, where three flights per week will be scheduled.At the same time, Blue Air launches six new routes from Bacau airport, respectively to: Athens, Birmingham, Copenhagen, Larnaca, Oslo and Stuttgart. These routes are in addition to the other nine currently operated from "George Enescu" International Airport. Thus, starting with June 15, 2020, the passengers from Bacau will travel by Blue Air to 15 different destinations: Athens, Brussels, Birmingham, Bologna, Copenhagen, Dublin, Larnaca, Liverpool, London, Madrid, Milan, Oslo, Rome, Stuttgart and Turin.The price of tickets to the new destinations starts from 19.99 euros, and through the Blue Benefits annual subscription program, passengers and their travel partners benefit from discounts on air tickets, as well as for checked luggage.Blue Air, the largest Romanian airline in terms of the number of passengers carried, operates Boeing 737 aircraft and has a large fleet renewal program underway to provide passengers with the best travel conditions.In 15 years of operation, Blue Air has transported more than 30 million passengers and flew over 340 million kilometers.The company has the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) accreditation by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for exceptional operating standards and is a full IATA member.