Blue Air: Reimbursement of amounts owed to passengers depends on resumption of flights, support for company's recovery

The reimbursement of all amounts owed to passengers for the purchased tickets essentially depends on the resumption of Blue Air operations and the support of the authorities for the company's recovery, informs a company press release, sent on Thursday, to AGERPRES.

The recovery of Blue Air, respectively the resumption of passenger air transport operations, involves close collaboration and support from all commercial partners, but also from all public institutions and authorities in Romania, the efforts made by the executive management, the Board of Directors and the company's shareholders being insufficient in the absence of such collaboration, say company officials, told Agerpres.

Blue Air expresses the permanent availability of the company's executive management to transmit all the necessary information and briefings, and to participate in absolutely any necessary discussion with the decision-making factors within the public institutions and authorities that can help the recovery of the company, in a unified and organized way.

"We specify that up to this point, following discussions held by Blue Air's executive management, we can confirm the support received from the majority of foreign airports, including airports in Italy, Israel, Spain, Great Britain, as well as fuel suppliers in these airports,so that Blue Air can resume the provision of services, under the condition of advance payment for the services offered, and we count on the same support from the airports in Romania, Bacau, Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest-Otopeni and Iasi," the release further mentions.

Considering the suspension of air passenger transport from September 6 to October 9, 2022, the company informs that the total number of passengers affected by flight cancellations during this period is approximately 230,000, representing approximately 77,000 travel ticket reservations.

"Reimbursing all amounts owed to passengers for purchased tickets is essentially dependent on Blue Air's resumption of operations and sales activity, and, as we have stated in previous communications, another essential factor is the cash contribution brought by one of the two investors with whom we are in discussions," say Blue Air managers.