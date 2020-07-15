Blue Air to offer daily flights from Bucharest to Amsterdam from September 4

Blue Air will be expanding its network of destinations and offering daily flights from Bucharest to Amsterdam from September 4, according to a press statement releases by the airline on Wednesday.

"From September 4, 2020, Blue Air adds Amsterdam (AMS) to the network of operated routes, with 7 flights per week. With ticket prices starting at 20.99 euros, Blue Air connects Bucharest to Amsterdam and the whole world, offering its passengers daily services to and from this key destination at competitive prices," the airline informs.Blue Air is the largest Romanian airline in terms of the number of passengers transported, following a Low Cost - Low Complexity business model, with an approach tailored to the needs of passengers.The company operates Boeing 737 aircraft, and in its 15 years of operation has flown over 30 million passengers and over more than 340 million kilometers.Blue Air is IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for exceptional operating standards and it is a full member of IATA.