BNR Board of Directors decides to maintain monetary policy rate at 2.50pct per year

The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided on Wednesday to maintain the monetary policy rate at 2.50 per cent per year, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Moreover, the Board decided to maintain the interest rate on the deposit facility at 1.50 per cent per year and the interest rate on the loan facility at 3.50 per year and also to keep current levels of the minimum obligatory reserves applicable to liabilities in lei and foreign currency of credit institutions.