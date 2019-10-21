BNR mints coins to celebrate Completion of the Greater Union - Queen Marie

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, gold and brass collector coins, along with a brass circulation coin, dedicated to the Completion of the Greater Union - Queen Marie.

According to a press statement released by the bank, featuring on the obverse of the gold coin is the image of King Ferdinand I and Queen Marie visiting the Romanian troops on the battlefield, the inscription "ROMANIA" in an arc, the face value "500 LEI," the coat of arms of Romania and the year of issue "2019."Featuring on the obverse of the brass collector coin is the image of King Ferdinand I and Queen Marie visiting the Romanian troops on the battlefield, the inscription "ROMANIA" in an arc, the face value "50 BANI," the coat of arms of Romania, the year of issue "2019" and letter "N" in a circle, as a distinctive sign of the collector coin.Featuring on the obverse of the brass circulation coin is the image of King Ferdinand I and Queen Marie visiting the Romanian troops on the battlefield, the inscription "ROMANIA" in an arc, the face value "50 BANI," the coat of arms of Romania and the year of issue "2019."Common to all coins on the averse is the portrait of Queen Marie and the inscription "REGINA MARIA" in an arc.The mintage is 500 gold coins; 50,000 brass collector coins, and 5,000,000 brass circulation coins.The selling prices are as follows: 9,550 lei, VAT excluded, for the gold coin, including the leaflet; lei 9.50 lei, VAT excluded, for the brass collector coin with face value of 50 bani.The gold and brass collector coins and the circulation coins dedicated to the Completion of the Greater Union - Queen Marie are legal tender in Romania.The gold and brass collector coins dedicated to the Completion of the Greater Union - Queen Marie will be put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara.The circulation coins dedicated to the Completion of the Great Union - Queen Maria will be put into circulation through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara, when making cash payments to credit institutions/the State Treasury.