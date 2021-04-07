BNR to launch coins dedicated to 1821 Revolution led by Tudor Vladimirescu, for numismatic purposes

On April 16 2021, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) will put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, gold, silver, coppered-tombac and brass collector coins, dedicated to 200 years since the Revolution of 1821 led by Tudor Vladimirescu.

According to a press release sent by the BNR to AGERPRES, the obverse of the gold coin: the portrait and name of Tudor Vladimirescu, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the face value '500 LEI', the year of issue '2021' and the coat of arms of Romania, agerpres.ro confirms.

The obverse of the silver coin: the portrait and name of Tudor Vladimirescu, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the face value '10 LEI', the year of issue '2021' and the coat of arms of Romania.

The obverse of the copper-plated tombac coin : the portrait and name of Tudor Vladimirescu, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the face value '1 LEU', the year of issue '2021' and the coat of arms of Romania.

The obverse of the brass collector coin: the portrait and name of Tudor Vladimirescu, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the face value '50 BANI', the year of issue '2021' and the coat of arms of Romania.

Reverse common to all coins: in the middle, the Pades monument and '1821' - the year of the celebrated event, below, the eagle on Tudor Vladimirescu's flag, and the inscription '200 DE ANI DE LA REVOLUTIA CONDUSA DE TUDOR VLADIMIRESCU' inscribed circularly.

The coins will be housed separately in transparent plastic capsules and will be accompanied by leaflets featuring a presentation of the numismatic issue in Romanian, English and French. Each leaflet comes with a certificate of authenticity bearing the signatures of the Governor and the Chief Cashier of the National Bank of Romania.

The maximum mintage is 1,000 for the gold coin, 5,000 for the silver coin, 5,000 for the copper-plated tombac coin, and 20,000 for the brass collector coin.

The selling prices are as follows: lei 11,000.00, VAT excluded, for the gold coin, including the leaflet; lei 440.00, VAT excluded, for the silver coin, including the leaflet; lei 110.00, VAT excluded, for the copper-plated tombac coin, including the leaflet; and lei 10.00, VAT excluded, for the brass collector coin.

The coins dedicated to 200 years since the Revolution of 1821 led by Tudor Vladimirescu are legal tender on the territory of Romania.

These coins will be put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara.