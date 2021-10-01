BNR's forex reserves increase drop in September to 41.216 billion euro

The foreign currency reserves of the National Bank of Romania clocked in, at the end of September 2021, at 41.216 billion euro, a decrease by 0.96 pct compared to the level of 41.616 billion euro recorded on August 31, 2021, the central bank announced on Friday, agerpres reports.

During the month there were incomes totaling 779 million euro, representing: amending the minimum reserves in foreign currency constituted by the credit institutions at the BNR; the filling of the Finance Ministry accounts; the filling of the European Commission account and others.

Furthermore, there were outputs of 1.179 million euro, representing: the amendment of the minimum reserves in currency constituted by the credit institutions with the BNR; payments of installments and interest rates on account of the public debt denominated in foreign currency and others.The level of gold reserves remained at 103.6 tons. Given the evolution of international prices, its value clocked in at 4.971 billion euro.The international reserves of Romania (currency plus gold) on August 31, 2021, were of 46.187 billion euro, over 46.730 billion euro on August 31, 2021.The payments due in October 2021 accounting for the public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Finance Minister, total around 243 million euro.