BNS trade union requests reporting mechanism to Parliament for PNRR implementation

The National Trade Union Block (BNS) supports the inclusion of a reporting system to Parliament regarding the implementation of the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), according to a press release sent on Thursday by the union.

"Based on the provisions of the regulations regarding the European Mechanism of Recovery and Resilience, in regards to reporting, monitoring and dialogue for ensuring transparency, BNS proposes for Romania a mechanism based on the European model. In this sense we support the modification of PL-x no. 639/2020 - Draft Law for approval of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 155/2020 regarding some measures for elaborating the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience necessary for Romania to access external repayable and non-repayable funds within the Mechanism for Resilience and Recovery, in the sense of including a system of periodic reporting towards the Romanian Parliament of the way in which implementation of the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience is being carried out, the stage of quantity and quality indicators, as well as modifications brought to the program throughout its implementation period," the BNS press release reads.

BNS sent the parliamentary groups a proposal for modifying the normative act, according to the press release.

The union appreciates that for the PNRR all relevant political and social actors can contribute, not just the Government.

"After benefiting from European support throughout last year through the SURE program, Romania can benefit during the period of 2021-2026, through the PNRR, financial support to up to 30.4 billion Euro, of which 14.2 billion Euro in grants and 16.2 billion in lending on favorable terms. In order to receive this support, Romania needs to present to the European Commission, until 30.04.2021, a National Plan of Recovery and Resilience, with quality and quantity objectives, which follow the six pillars from the regulation, the recent recommendations of the Council and other targets laid out in the mentioned document," the quoted source said.