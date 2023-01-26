Bode: I've asked Swedish counterpart Strommer for actual plan to unblock the Schengen file

Romania's Interior Minister Lucian Bode has asked his Swedish counterpart Gunnar Strommer for an actual plan to unblock the Schengen file, told Agerpres.

"I participated in Stockholm today in the home affairs section of the informal Justice and Home Affairs Council organised by the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Regarding the dialogue with the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, I had an excellent meeting with my Swedish counterpart, Gunnar Strommer, to coordinate our efforts in order to continue and complete this process," Bode says in a social media post.

He adds that in his conversation with the European partners he pointed out that Romania met and continues to meet all the requirements for accession and requested a resolution of this file as soon as possible.

"Until the accession decision is made, I told all the European partners about Romania's determination to continue the implementation of all accession requirements at the highest standards, as the European partners found on two voluntary evaluation visits in Romania. We will continue our dialogue with all European partners, especially with the European Commission and the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, because that is the best solution we have at the moment to preserve the overwhelming majority of the member states that supported and continue to support us," Bode also writes.

Bode adds that a first step has already been taken and appreciates the decision of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union to immediately start consultations with all European partners in order to identify actual ways to unlock this file.

"Regarding the relationship with Austria, I discussed with my Austrian counterpart, Gerhard Karner, and I am confident that we will soon resume the bilateral dialogue, as Romania has a legitimate expectation that Austria will reconsider its position expressed in the vote in December of last year," says the interior minister.

The minister also says that he requested that Austria return to its constant support shown for Romania's accession, so that the process of accession to the Schengen area is completed as soon as possible, "all the more so as new data presented in Stockholm by the FRONTEX European agency confirms once again that Romania is not on the main migration route in the Balkans."