Bogdan Aurescu: David Sassoli - defender of European values; Europe has lost a great spirit

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday, at the death of European Parliament President David Sassoli, that Europe had lost "a great spirit and a true promoter of the European project".

The head of the Romanian diplomacy was present at a press conference that marked, in Bucharest, the takeover by France of the presidency of the Council of the European Union. At the beginning of the event, a moment of silence was held in Sassoli's memory.

"I would like to begin by expressing my deep sadness at the disappearance of a great European: David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, journalist, politician, defender of European values. I extend my sincere condolences to his family. Europe has lost a great spirit and a true promoter of the European project," said Bogdan Aurescu.

The European Commission Representation in Bucharest also sent a message on Facebook in memory of the former President of the European Parliament.

"We are deeply saddened by the terrible loss of a great European and proud Italian. David Sassoli was a compassionate journalist and a remarkable President of the European Parliament. Our thoughts are with his family," reads the message.

European Parliament President David Sassoli passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65, Agerpres informs.