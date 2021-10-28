Bogdan Aurescu proposes organization of business forum, in Kuwait, in 2022

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu proposed the organization, in Kuwait, in 2022, of the second session of the Bilateral Joint Economic Commission, as well as of a Business Forum, in which as many Romanian and Kuwaiti business people as possible can participate.

Aurescu made the proposal on the occasion of welcoming Naser Abdullah Al-Hayen, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations of the State of Kuwait, in the context of the latter's visit to Bucharest, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) conveys in a statement.

Minister Aurescu noted the "consistency and dynamism" of bilateral contacts and highlighted the support of the Romanian side for the launch of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.

"Minister Aurescu also mentioned the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of education, respectively in a multilateral framework and underlined the support of the Romanian side for the development of EU-Kuwait and EU-NATO relations, evoking the role of the Romanian Embassy in Kuwait as NATO Contact Point Embassy. He also expressed Romania's appreciation for Kuwait's role in maintaining regional stability," the source said.

The Romanian official recalled Romania's role as a non-permanent member and chair of the UN Security Council, in the adoption of successive the resolutions in 1990 and 1991, which condemned the military invasion of Kuwait, imposed economic sanctions and authorized international intervention to liberate Kuwait. Naser Abdullah Al-Hayen showed that the respective moment of international mobilization in support of the state of Kuwait "will forever remain in the memory of the Kuwaiti nation".

Assistant Foreign Minister Al-Hayen also had consultations with Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Cornel Feruta. Referring to the recent experience of the two states related to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two officials highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation on health systems.

"The possibility of boosting sectoral relations was also explored, both in traditional fields (agriculture, transport, tourism, education) and in various niche sectors (cyber security, digital society development, climate change, etc.). In this context, the importance of the implementation of the recently agreed bilateral cooperation documents was highlighted, as well as the importance of extending the legal framework of the bilateral relations in the fields of mutual interest," states the MAE.

The dialogue also focused on developments in the Peace Process in the Middle East, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Yemen, "the two dialogue partners welcoming the new dynamics of the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council dialogue, in which Romania plays an active role," the press release further mentioned, Agerpres informs.