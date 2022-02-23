Bogdan Aurescu speaks with AMRO president, also addressing security situation in the region

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Wednesday, Eric Stewart, the executive president of the American Romanian Business Council (AMRO).

Stewart leads the AMRO delegation in Bucharest, which is made up of representatives of 17 major American companies.

During the meeting, the Romanian minister reviewed the topics of priority interest on the international agenda, "dominated by the worrying evolution of the regional security situation, as a result of the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation, which are contrary to international law," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the head of the Romanian diplomacy highlighted the opportunities offered by the cooperation with the USA in the civil nuclear field, regarding the development of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant and the collaboration on small modular reactors (SMR), both for the industries of the two countries, as well as for reducing energy dependence, Agerpres.ro informs.

Bogdan Aurescu and the AMRO Executive Chairman continued the dialogue on the priority regional strategic projects promoted by Romania for connecting the Central and South-Eastern European states, especially Rail2Sea and Via Carpathia, discussing the possibilities of involving the American private sector and the US Administration in their materialization. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the projects "are also of great use in facilitating military mobility on NATO's Eastern Flank, which is particularly important in the context of efforts to ensure the security of allies in the region and to strengthen the Alliance's defence and deterrence."

At the same time, Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the common Romanian-American objective of including Romania in the Visa Waiver Program.

Eric Stewart congratulated the OECD Council on the decision to open accession negotiations with Romania and assured that it will continue to support AMRO in ensuring that this goal is achieved, the release said.

Stewart also confirmed AMRO's intention to continue to support, in dialogue with the US Administration, the need to strengthen the Romanian-American Strategic Partnership.