Bogdan Aurescu to participate in CoE Committee of Ministers' meeting on Friday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate, on Friday, in the 131st meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE), which will take place in videoconference system, among the topics on the agenda being democracy, conflicts and crisis in Europe, agerpres reports.

The ministerial meeting will take place under the mandate of Germany, which holds the Presidency-in-Office of the Committee of Ministers, a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs.

Among the main topics on the agenda of the meeting, to be discussed by the member states, are shared responsibility for democratic security in Europe, which includes the topics of the Council of Europe's strategic framework and future activities; human rights in the digital age; the CoE Secretary-General's annual report on human rights; the rule of law and democracy in Europe; conflicts and crises in Europe, as well as discussing ways to ensure the long-term effectiveness of the European Convention on Human Rights and cooperation between the CoE and the EU.During the national intervention, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate, among other things, Romania's position in favor of streamlining multilateralism and strengthening resilience based on democratic values and international law.At the same time, the head of the Romanian diplomacy will express his firm support for the freedom of expression and the fight against discrimination, racism, xenophobia and hate speech, the quoted source specified.