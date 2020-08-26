Bogdan Aurescu - Zbigniew Rau tackle bilateral cooperation in phone conversation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had on Wednesday a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, the two expressing "strong" commitment and "common interest "for the further development and consolidation of bilateral and regional and multilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry (MAE) informed.

According to a press release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES, the two high dignitaries also welcomed "similar visions of the two countries on the most important issues of security and regional cooperation, given the common interests, with a focus on sustaining the relationship transatlantic development and the consolidation of NATO's Eastern Flank".

Minister Aurescu mentioned the added value of the cooperation in the Bucharest Format (B9), as well as the ministerial consultations in trilateral format with Turkey, focused on regional security issues, the last round taking place in April 2020. In his turn, Polish Minister Zbigniew Rau showed that he particularly appreciates the role played by Romania for the security and stability in the region, the MAE informs.

Bogdan Aurescu also mentioned the "deep" cooperation with Poland for the development of the Three Seas Initiative. "This, against the background of the need for economic recovery in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, may have, through the implementation of connectivity projects, a positive impact on stimulating the development of the region," the statement added.

The two heads of diplomacy agreed to continue discussions and deepen bilateral issues, including on the sidelines of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers (in Gymnich format), which will take place in Berlin on Thursday and Friday, as well as on the occasion of a bilateral visits to Bucharest or Warsaw.

