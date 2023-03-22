Bolos: Payment request number 3 of the PNRR should be submitted, then government rotation should be made

The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, stated on Wednesday that Romania needs financial stability and, as a result, the government rotation should be produced after the submission of payment request number 3 of the PNRR, which has the deadline in June.

"Considering that we are discussing payment request number 3 and that every payment request has behind it institutional memory and people who are familiar with the issues, I think that payment request number 3 should be the one who submits and after that the rotation happens. The government experience I have prompts me to say this, because those who come later need a period of work until they get used to the problems and, of course, here, in terms of payment requests and implementation, PNRR does not forgive us, it is relentless. Pushing the payment request implies, by way of consequence, also the following payment requests which can then be taken further, because it is the rule of consecutiveness. That is, payment request number 3 is submitted, milestones and targets are validated, and after that you can submit payment request number 4," Bolos said at the Victoria Palace.

He added that if the payment request number 3 will be submitted in the fall, instead of June, the chances of submitting a second request this year "significantly decrease".

According to him, in order to submit the payment request number 3 of the PNRR, it is necessary for Romania to present documents regarding the fulfillment of 79 milestones and targets, told Agerpres.

The minister stated that among the benchmarks imposed for payment request number 3, there are some considered very important and will be monitored directly by the European Commission.

"Here, as is already known, the issue of decommissioning the energy groups in Rovinari and Turceni and their transition to conservation is considered a very important milestone for payment request number 3. Also, the governance of the corporations is also an important milestone of state and the new legislation for what the governance of state corporations means. Also, the reform regarding special pensions is also part of the payment request number 3," informed Minister Bolos.