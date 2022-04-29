Bomb alert on plane about to take off from Henri Coanda Bucharest Airport

A bomb alert was signaled, on Friday morning, through 112, aboard a plane that was to take off from Henri Coanda Bucharest Airport, the Romanian Police inform, Agerpres reports.

"This morning, around 6.00, the Bucharest Regional Transport Police Section - Air Transport Police Service was notified through 112 about the fact that a plane that was to take off from Henri Coanda Bucharest Airport will explode," the quoted source informed.A task force was set up consisting of specialists from the Romanian Intelligence Service and the Air and Border Transport police.All passengers in the aircraft are disembarked and checked, as well as their luggage, by a pyrotechnic team from the Romanian Intelligence Service.