Book launch: 'Religious Freedom from Politics to Policies' by Cătălin Raiu

”Libertatea religioasă între politică și politici. O analiză politică a standardelor internaționale, legislației naționale și practicii guvernamentale în pandemie” (”Freedom of Religion or Belief between politics and politics. A political analysis of international standards, national legislation and government practice during pandemics”. Iasi: Doxologia; 2021) was recently published by Doxologia.

The author Cătălin Raiu is lecturer in Political Science at the University of Bucharest, member of the panel of experts on Freedom of Religion or Belief at OSCE and the president and founder of FoRB Romania. Association for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief.

Cătălin Raiu: ”The topic of freedom of religion or belief (FoRB), generally understood in Eastern Europe as highly dispensable despite the recent experience of the Communist regime, is still under a lot of presure due to the lack of public policies developed in this area by the government.This book advocates for a more democratic approach towards Freedom of Religion of Belief in accordance with the European and American good practices, for the usage of international standards, commitements, recommendations and guidelines in order to apply the principles of Freedom of Religion or Belief; the joining of the Romanian Government to the International Alliance of Freedom of Religion or Belief launched by the US Department of State and which already includes almost all post-Communist countries from Europe; the establishment of the Romanian national mandate of Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom or Religion or Belief; the enhancing of collaboration with European institutions such as the Agency for Fundamental Rights of the European Commission and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of OSCE which offers practical solutions for emergency situations, like the Covid-19 pandemic etc.; the advancement of the culture of Freedom of Religion or Belief in the public administration, at least on central level, starting from the minimal effort to religiously alphabetize at least the political decision makers”.

Cătălin Raiu is the first Romanian to be selected as member of the panel of experts on freedom of religion or belief at ODIHR/OSCE.

”I welcome this interesting and important book of Catalin Raiu who is one of Romanian leading experts in the area of FoRB protection and promotion. His effort is known and recognized internationally, especially within the OSCE and the EU. Romania plays an important role within today´s regional and global structures of security and cooperation. With its expertise and constructive commitment, rich history and human potential Romania can contribute significantly to the recognition and strengthening of the nexus between FoRB and human dignity of all as a precondition and base for a more humane XXI Century.” - Ján Figeľ, Special Envoy for Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the EU (2016-2019)

