Book of condolence, to be opened tuesday, at Embassy of the Palestine State in Bucharest

A book of condolences will be opened Tuesday, at the Embassy of the Palestinian State in Bucharest, in memory of the Palestinians killed, on May 14, in the Gaza strip, by Israeli forces.

"The Embassy of the Palestinian State in Bucharest informs you, that as a result of the tragic events and the atrocious massacre of the Israeli occupation army on the Palestinian civilian population, in which 64 Palestinian civilians were killed and 2,500 were injured on 14 May 2018, the days of 15, 16 and 17 of May were declared days of national mourning. A condolence book will be opened at our Embassy, on str. Cpt. Av. Marasoiu Gheorghe, no. 11, District 1, Bucharest, on the day of 22 May 2018, during 11:00 and 14:00 hrs," reads a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Embassy of the Palestine State in Bucharest.