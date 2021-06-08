BOR encourages people to make personal choice on vaccination, protected from disinformation

The Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) and the other denominations in Romania support the act of getting informed in relation to vaccination and encourages people to make a personal choice, protected from disinformation, stated, on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the Romanian Patriarchy, Vasile Banescu.

The reaction of the spokesperson of the Patriarchy comes after a news item presenting the sermon of a priest from a monastery in Neamt County, who stated, among other things, that "all those who have had the vaccine should expect the following diseases: terrible skin disease, renal failure, strokes, heart disease, neurological disease, paralysis."

"The Orthodox Church and the other denominations in Romania support the clean act of getting informed regarding the vaccine (an act which is not a campaign of the Church, but a common sense reaction) and encourages people to make a personal choice, protected from disinformation. The fact that there are people, including clergy such as this abbot, who, far from the real world of medical information, do not share this normal, rational position which does not have and cannot bear any religious or theological connotation, speaks volumes about the degree of their adaptation to reality," said Vasile Banescu.

He believes the impact of such positions "is and will remain minor in society."

"The apocalyptic mixing of vaccination with faith and theology, the aberrant confusion of plans, placing faith and reason in opposition, placing the Church's Sacraments in opposition to medical acts, all these and many other confusions fueled and taken over in a delusional manner by (and from) conspiracy sites which misinform on purpose will never intersect with the Christian realism and the balanced attitude of the Church. I believe, fortunately, that their impact is and will remain minor in society," Banescu added.