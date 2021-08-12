Border Police find 65 cross-border misdeeds in past 24 hours

Border police at crossing points and the green border found 65 misdeeds - 34 infractions and 31 contraventions - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and issued fines worth over 16,600 lei.

Undeclared goods which were to be smuggled into the country were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, in total amount of approximately 1,324,000 lei. 34 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 25 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons, the General Border Police Inspectorate reports on Thursday.

Approximately 150,400 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 39,000 means of transport (of which 14,400 freight box trucks) underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Wednesday; there were about 79,500 travelers by 19,600 means of transport on the inbound, and 70,900 travelers by 19,400 means of transport on the outbound.

Roughly 33,900 people and 15,400 means of transport (5,800 freight box trucks) crossed the border with Hungary, of which about 16,000 people by 7,500 means of transport on the outbound.