Border Police: Over 270,000 cross-border travelers in past 24 hours

Approximately 279,300 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 64,900 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Sunday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were about 146,253 travelers on the inbound, including 11,409 Ukrainian citizens (by 2.47 percent fewer compared to the day before). The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 until Sunday midnight is 1,522,767, the IGPF said.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 70 illegal acts (27 infractions and 43 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately RON 462,900.

Fines worth over RON 46,000 were also issued.

24 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 32 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons. AGERPRES