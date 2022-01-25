Border Police: Roughly 80,000 cross-border travelers in past 24 hours

Approximately 80,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with over 29,200 means of transport (of which 12,500 freight box trucks) underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Tuesday.

There were about 42,600 travelers by 14,400 means of transport on the inbound, and 37,400 travelers by 14,800 means of transport on the outbound.

The busiest borders were:

* The border with Hungary - crossed by about 31,300 people and 15,600 means of transport;

* The air border - about 21,800 people;

* The border with Bulgaria - about 13,300 people and 8,700 means of transport;

* The border with Moldova - approximately 8,400 people and 3,300 means of transport.

Regarding the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 31 illegal acts (19 infractions and 12 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately RON 101,500.

Fines worth over RON 9,100 were also issued.

19 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and seven Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.