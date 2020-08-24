Border Police: Roughly 95,700 cross-border travelers in past 24 hours

Approximately 95,700 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, traveling by over 28,100 means of transport (of which 6,900 freight box trucks), underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Monday.

According to IGPF, there were approximately 44,300 people by 13,700 means of transport on the inbound, and 51,400 people by 15,400 means of transport on the outbound.

Roughly 33,300 people and 13,000 means of transport (1,800 freight box trucks) went through the 11 crossing points at the border with Hungary, with about 12,000 travelers and 4,700 means of transport coming to Romania.

Regarding the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 47 misdeeds (13 infractions and 34 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately 319,000 lei.

Fines of over 13,400 lei were also issued.

95 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 14 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.