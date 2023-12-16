 
     
Boxing: Cosmin Girleanu wins his third consecutive professional title

manusa box

Romanian boxer Cosmin Girleanu has won his third consecutive professional title after defeating Mexican Miguel Luna Tlapaya on points in a six-round light flyweight bout in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday, told Agerpres.

Girleanu (24), nicknamed El Mexicanito, received a unanimous decision in his third pro fight.

Cosmin Girleanu has three wins (1 KO), while Luna (31) has a pro record of 5 wins (4 KO), 11 losses (2 KO) and one draw.

The Romanian has fought all three of his pro bouts this year.

