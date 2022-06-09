British ambassador references Queen's 1947 speech instilling hope that difficult times will pass

Queen Elizabeth II's belief that difficult times will pass is as relevant in 2022 as it was more than 70 years ago, when she professed her dedication to her people, British ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble declared on Thursday in a speech given at the reception on UK's National Day which this year also marked the British monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

In this context, Noble referenced a speech made by the Queen in 1947, a few years before her accession to the throne, where she said that her life, "whether long or short" shall be devoted to the service of the people.

Please note that it's not the duration that was the most important aspect for the Queen, but the idea of service, in the service of a family we all belong to, Noble said.

The ambassador also spoke of the importance of dedication, pointing out that Her Majesty's belief that difficult times will pass, as long as we remain true to our faith, our core beliefs, our political visions, and as long as we stay close to our friends and partners, is just as relevant in 2022 as it was back in 1947.

The diplomat also mentioned the war in Ukraine, expressing his desire to celebrate the will and perseverance shown by of our friends across the border in Ukraine. These are the qualities they have proven over the last 106 days and which they will continue to show until this barbaric and fully unjustified invasion is completely turned around. I also salute our allies and friends who are sending military equipment to Ukraine, those sending humanitarian aid and fuel, and those supporting the refugees, Noble said.

The British diplomat said that the Representative Orchestra of the Romanian Defense Ministry was chosen to perform the anthems of the two countries at the reception in token of the Romania - UK bilateral and NATO cooperation for facilitating Ukraine's success, for generating security and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, for keeping the Romanian sky safe and for developing the security of this vital region whose future, in time of peace and democracy, is essential for everybody present at the event this evening.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca spoke about the Romanian community in the UK, as well as about the connection between the two states.

"I would particularly like to appreciate the courage and dedication of the Romanian nurses and doctors who worked in the UK health sector during the pandemic," the Premier said, and went on to note that "the security situation in the Black Sea region, severely affected by Russia's illegal and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine, proves the importance of cooperation in defending our shared values as free and democratic societies."

"The British contribution to the reinforcement of NATO's eastern flank demonstrates the strong commitment to Europe's security, to the protection and defense of allied values and to the deterrence of any form of aggression," he said.

In his turn, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu evoked Prince Charles' attachment to Romania.

"I am convinced that the interest of the British Royal House for Romania, which has been highlighted in recent years by the constant, active presence of Prince Charles, will continue to be capitalized upon in key areas, whether we are talking about the green economy, education or joint economic projects," Ciolacu said.