BSOG completes installation of Ana natural gas production platform in Black Sea

Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) has completed the installation of the Ana natural gas production platform, approximately 120 kilometers off the Black Sea, in waters with a 70-meter depth, the company announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The Ana natural gas production platform is the first built and installed in Romania in the last 30 years.

"Ana is a 3,000 tonne natural gas production platform, consisting of a support structure (jacket) that is partially in the water and a set of three decks above the water. The gas from the Ana and Doina deposits is collected and measured on the platform, then sent to shore at the Vadu gas treatment plant through a 16-inch pipeline, over a 126 km distance, of which 121 km of submarine pipeline and 4.5 km of land pipeline. With all the infrastructure now set up, the connection to the installations and the commissioning will take place in the next period, before the drilling campaign expected for November of this year," reads the release.The Midia Natural Gas Development Project ("MGD Project") is 70 percent completed, being the first project of its kind built in the Romanian Black Sea area after 1989. The works consist of digging five production wells (an underwater well at the Doina deposit and four production wells at the Ana deposit) and a submarine production complex at the Doina field, which will be connected by an 18 km pipeline to the Ana production platform monitored and operated from the shore, located on the Ana deposit.Moreover, a 126 km submarine pipeline will transport gas from the Ana platform to the shore, to the new gas treatment plant in Corbu commune, Constanta county.According to the cited source, the estimated production capacity will be one billion cubic meters of gas per year, the equivalent of 10 percent of Romania's gas consumption. The treated gas will be delivered in the National Transport System operated by SNTGN Transgaz SA to the gas measuring station located within the gas treatment station.Grup Servicii Petroliere, the main builder of this first development project for the extraction of new hydrocarbons from the Romanian Black Sea area, owns and operates the most powerful floating crane in the Black Sea basin, GSP Neptun, with a capacity of 1,800 tonnes. The GSP group currently employs more than 2,600 experts and specialists from around the world.Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), owned by Carlyle International Energy Partners and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is an independent energy company based in Romania that operates natural gas resources.Currently, the company's portfolio consists of the MGD Project and two natural gas production licenses, the Ana and Doina deposits in the XV Midia perimeter - Shallow Water Zone in which BSOG holds a 70 percent stake.AGERPRES