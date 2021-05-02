 
     
Bucharest, alongside other 13 counties in yellow scenario of coronavirus infection rate

Bucharest and other 13 counties are in the yellow scenario of SARS-CoV-2 infection, on Sunday announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), report agerpres.

Bucharest recorded a 2.62 cases per 1000 inhabitants infection rate, down from Saturday's 2.86 cases.

With a between 1.5 and 3 cases per 1000 inhabitants infection rate are the counties of Ilfov - 2.47, Cluj - 2.36 and Alba - 1.96.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,083 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected persons were registered countrywide.

 

