Bucharest City Hall gives the greenlight for the organisation of a rally in Victoriei Square on 10 August

The Bucharest City Hall announced that it approved the organisation of a rally on 10 August in Victoriei Square.

According to a release of the City Hall Press Office, the protest is organised by Tomescu Tommy Joul, as the representative of the Civic Action Group Diaspora for Romania.Acting Interior Minister Mihai Fifor on Tuesday called on the participants in the rally announced for 10 August to protest peacefully and in compliance with the law, underscoring that Romania is a European state, in which the citizen has the right to express freely."I want to call on all those who want to protest, all those who will be in different parts of the Capital, to protest peacefully and never forget that we are a European state, a state in which the citizen has the right to express freely. We will never try to impede this thing, because it is a natural thing. If the citizens want to protest, let them do it. The issue that I want to underscore is that I ask all those who are to attend the rally to peacefully protest, yet observing the law and everything that such a protest means. We do not want in any form, I repeat, in no way, to see what we saw last year, on 10 August. But we will definitely discuss about these things until Saturday," Fifor stated at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters.