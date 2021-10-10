Bucharest City, Ilfov, Timis and Iasi counties see most new COVID-19 cases in Romania

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 2,818 and the counties of Ilfov - 667, Timis - 642, and Iasi - 569, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Covasna - 48, Vrancea - 52, and Satu Mare - 72.

Bucharest City records an incidence rate of 13,60 Covid cases per thousand populationIlfov County ranks first by the 14-day cumulative incidence rate, with 14.29 cases per 1,000 population, followed by the counties of Timis - 9.98, and Cluj - 7.76Along with these, another 38 counties are in the red zone (with more than three cases per 1,000 population).Two counties - Covasna and Harghita - are in the yellow zone.The breakdown by counties of the new COVID-19 cases is as follows:* Alba - 194* Arad - 216* Arges - 218* Bacau - 214* Bihor - 250* Bistrita-Nasaud - 136* Botosani - 110* Brasov - 386* Braila - 119* Buzau - 77* Caras-Severin - 83* Calarasi - 126* Cluj - 534* Constanta - 284* Covasna - 48* Dambovita - 213* Dolj - 347* Galati - 91* Giurgiu - 421* Gorj - 75* Harghita - 74* Hunedoara - 123* Ialomita - 139* Iasi - 569* Ilfov - 667* Maramures - 166* Mehedinti - 121* Mures - 149* Neamt - 233* Olt - 167* Prahova - 445* Satu Mare - 72* Salaj - 111* Sibiu - 108* Suceava - 169* Teleorman - 139* Timis - 642* Tulcea - 75* Vaslui - 240* Valcea - 99* Vrancea - 52* Bucharest City - 2,818* Cases not allocated by counties - 1,149.