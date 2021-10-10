Bucharest City, Ilfov, Timis and Iasi counties see most new COVID-19 cases in Romania

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 2,818 and the counties of Ilfov - 667, Timis - 642, and Iasi - 569, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Covasna - 48, Vrancea - 52, and Satu Mare - 72.
Bucharest City records an incidence rate of 13,60 Covid cases per thousand population
Ilfov County ranks first by the 14-day cumulative incidence rate, with 14.29 cases per 1,000 population, followed by the counties of Timis - 9.98, and Cluj - 7.76
Along with these, another 38 counties are in the red zone (with more than three cases per 1,000 population).
Two counties - Covasna and Harghita - are in the yellow zone.
The breakdown by counties of the new COVID-19 cases is as follows:
* Alba - 194
* Arad - 216
* Arges - 218
* Bacau - 214
* Bihor - 250
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 136
* Botosani - 110
* Brasov - 386
* Braila - 119
* Buzau - 77
* Caras-Severin - 83
* Calarasi - 126
* Cluj - 534
* Constanta - 284
* Covasna - 48
* Dambovita - 213
* Dolj - 347
* Galati - 91
* Giurgiu - 421
* Gorj - 75
* Harghita - 74
* Hunedoara - 123
* Ialomita - 139
* Iasi - 569
* Ilfov - 667
* Maramures - 166
* Mehedinti - 121
* Mures - 149
* Neamt - 233
* Olt - 167
* Prahova - 445
* Satu Mare - 72
* Salaj - 111
* Sibiu - 108
* Suceava - 169
* Teleorman - 139
* Timis - 642
* Tulcea - 75
* Vaslui - 240
* Valcea - 99
* Vrancea - 52
* Bucharest City - 2,818
* Cases not allocated by counties - 1,149.